Trump campaign demands not to count late mail-in ballots in Georgia

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in order not to count the ballots that arrived at the polls after their closing, Associated Press reported.

The agency corrected its previous report that the Trump campaign has also demanded to suspend vote counting in Georgia. It specified that the lawsuit did not include this demand.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign published a statement by its Deputy Manager Justin Clark on its Twitter page explaining that the demand is "to separate any and all late-arriving ballots from all legally cast ballots to ensure a free, fair election in which only legal, valid ballots count." He added that "we will not allow Democrat election officials to steal this election from President Trump with late, illegal ballots."

According to the latest data by the Fox News TV channel, the gap between the two candidates, Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in Georgia is less than 1% with 98% of the ballots counted. Trump garnered 49.8% of the vote, while Biden received 49%.

Earlier, lawsuits to suspend vote counting were filed in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Additionally, the Trump campaign announced that it would request a recount in Wisconsin.

According to Fox News, Trump has already been supported by 214 votes while Biden received 264 votes. The vote count continues in Nevada (6 votes), Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Alaska (3). In Nevada, according to local election commissions, Biden is in the lead, Trump is ahead in other battleground states.