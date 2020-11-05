Japan to cull 330,000 chickens due to bird flu outbreak - Kyodo

TOKYO, November 5. /TASS/. Authorities of Japan’s southwestern Kagawa prefecture have made a decision to cull 330,000 chickens at a local poultry farm where previously the bird flu outbreak had been recorded, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

It was noted that the Kagawa authorities also requested that the Japan Self-Defense forces directed a group to the prefecture to conduct the extermination. As many as 3,800 infected chickens have already died in the prefecture over the past four days.

Earlier, the NHK TV channel reported that Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga ordered the appropriate agencies to urge poultry vendors to execute vigilance, collect data at the outbreak site, and expedite measures on preventing an epidemic.