Trump campaign files lawsuit to suspend vote counting in Georgia

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in order to suspend vote counting in Georgia, Associated Press reported.

Earlier, similar lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Additionally, the Trump campaign announced that it would request a recount in Wisconsin.

According to Fox News, Trump has already been supported by 214 votes while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received 264 votes.

The vote count continues in Nevada (6 votes), Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Alaska (3). In Nevada, according to local election commissions, Biden is in the lead, Trump is ahead in other states.