Biden calls on Americans to stop treating each other like enemies

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has urged Americans to stop treating each other like enemies after the election is over and overcome the differences.

"My friends, I’m confident we’ll emerge victorious," he said in a brief speech at an event center in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. "But this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America. And there will be no blue states and red states when we win — just the United States of America," he added.

He emphasized that "we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies - we are not enemies".

Biden stressed that the presidency "is not a partisan institution" and promised that he "will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did vote for me".