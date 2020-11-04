Trump claims he won election in Michigan

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has stated that he considered himself a winner of the election in Michigan. He posted a corresponding statement on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan," he wrote.

Earlier, CNN and Fox News reported that, according to their projections, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won in the swing state of Michigan. A victory in this state allows him to garner 16 votes out of the necessary 270.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to suspend vote counting in Michigan on Wednesday. Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark stated that the lawsuit was filed in order "to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers." According to Fox News, 99% of the ballots have been counted in that state, with Trump getting 48.6% of the ballot, and Biden - 49.9%.

According to this media source, Trump has already been supported by 214 votes, while Biden received 264.

The vote count continues in Nevada (6 votes), Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Alaska (3). In Nevada, according to local election commissions, Biden is in the lead, Trump is ahead in other states.