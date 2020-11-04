Biden is confident to receive necessary 270 votes

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is confident that he will receive the 270 votes necessary to win the election. He stated this on Wednesday night in a brief speech at an event center in Wilmington, Delaware.

He noted that it was "clear" that he would reach 270 electoral votes and win the presidency. "I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," the politician added.

He expressed confidence that he has already won the majority in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states. In some of them, his edge is comparable or even higher than the results of his Republican rival Donald Trump at the 2016 election.

According to CNN, in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has garnered 52.0 of the vote after 84% of the votes were counted, while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received 46.7%. Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani reported that he was heading to Pennsylvania accompanied by a team of lawyers in light of mass violations at the polls in this state.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held.