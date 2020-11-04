Trump campaign files lawsuit to suspend counting votes in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, November 5. /TASS/. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in order to suspend vote counting in Pennsylvania, the statement by deputy campaign manager Justin Clark made public on Wednesday said.

The lawsuit was filed in order "to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers." The Trump campaign demands "to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law."

According to CNN, in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has garnered 53.1 of the vote after 81% of the votes were counted, while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received 45.6%. Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani reported that he was heading to Pennsylvania accompanied by a team of lawyers in light of mass violations at the polls in this state.

According to media forecasts, Donald Trump has already been supported by 214 votes, while Joe Biden has 248. The vote count continues in the states of Nevada (6 votes), Michigan (16), Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Alaska (3). In Nevada and Michigan, according to local election commissions, Biden is in the lead, Trump is ahead in other states.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held.