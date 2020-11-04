WHO records over 436,000 new single-day coronavirus cases

GENEVA, November 5. /TASS/. More than 436,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded globally in the past day, bringing the total number of infections to 47.36 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 7,000 to climb to 1.21 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 18.00 Moscow time on November 4, as many as 47,362,304 coronavirus cases and 1,211,986 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 436,068 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,084.

Up to now, the daily surge of 557,334 on October 31 was a record high number of infections. The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for nearly 50% of daily COVID-19 cases - 214,184. South and North America go second (127,706 cases) followed by South East Asia (55,673).

The WHO says that most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (9,193,765), followed by India (8,313,876), Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,693,454), France (1,469,508), Spain (1,259,366), Argentina (1,183,131), Colombia (1,093,256), the UK (1,073,886), Mexico (933,155), Peru (906,545), and Italy (759,829).