Trump points to ‘surprise ballot dump’ in states where he was leading

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has pointed to "strange ballot dumps" in the states where he was leading in the US presidential election.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. Very strange, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely and historically wrong!" he wrote on Twitter.

"How come every time they count mail-in ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?" Trump added.

According to Fox News, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken a lead in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pit Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held.