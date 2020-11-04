Biden to receive at least three out of four electoral votes from Maine - Fox News

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden will receive at least three out of four electoral votes from Maine, according to Fox News estimates.

The vote count has not yet been officially completed. According to the TV channel, after 86.5% of the ballots has been counted, Biden has 53.2% of the vote, and Trump has 43.9%.

The peculiarity of voting in Maine is that, according to the rule introduced in 1972, two out of four electoral votes from this state are awarded to the candidate who receives the largest number of votes in the state, and one vote is awarded to the winner in each of the two districts for elections to the US House of Representatives. Apart from Maine, this electoral vote distribution system exists only in Nebraska.

From 1992 to 2012, the Democrats consistently won in Maine, and only in the 2016 elections Trump managed to gain the upper hand in one of the state's two constituencies.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.