Biden leads in Wisconsin, after 95% of ballots processed

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden seized the lead in Wisconsin 95% of ballots have been processed, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

The state holds 10 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the election. By winning the state, Biden could enlist the support of at least 248 electoral votes. The vote count has not yet been officially completed.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.