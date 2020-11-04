Trump says will go to Supreme Court over ‘fraud’

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is determined to go to the Supreme Court over election "fraud," as he himself said in remarks at the White House.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of the nation, we want the law to be used in a proper manner," Trump pointed out.

"So we'll be going to the Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 am in the morning and add them to the list. It's a very sad moment," the US president noted. "As far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," Trump added.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.