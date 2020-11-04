Trump confident of winning most of remaining battleground states

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told reporters at the White House that he was confident of winning the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

According to Trump, it’s clear "that we have won Georgia" and "clearly won" North Carolina. "But most importantly, we're winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount," Trump added. "We're winning Michigan… We're winning Wisconsin," the incumbent president said.

According to him, it would be "nice" to win Arizona. "That was just a state that if we would have gotten it, it would have been nice, Arizona, but there's a possibility, maybe even a good possibility," Trump noted.

He highlighted his victory in Florida, Ohio and Texas. "We won states that we weren't expected to win. Florida... we won it by a lot," Trump said, adding that "we won the great state of Ohio, Texas."

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.