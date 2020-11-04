Trump leads in ‘Republican’ state of Alaska - Fox News forecast

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Republican Donald Trump leads in the US state of Alaska, traditionally considered "Republican", according to Fox News and CBS forecasts.

The state has processed about 23% of ballots - Trump has 58.1% of the vote, and Democrat Joseph Biden has 38.3%. The counting of votes continues.

The state holds three electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the election.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections are being held.