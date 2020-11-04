Trump projected to win Iowa - CNN forecast

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Republican Donald Trump is projected to win the US state of Iowa, where he also won the 2016 election, according to the forecast made by CNN TV, Fox News, and the Associated Press.

As a result of processing 97% of ballots, the current US President received 53.4% of the votes. Democrat Joseph Biden has won the support of 44.8% of the state's residents. In 2016, Trump also won elections in Iowa - by 9.4% of the vote. In 2008 and 2012, Democrat Barack Obama won the state, in 2004 - Republican George W. Bush. From 1988 to 2000, the Democrats won in Iowa.

The Iowa election would give the winner 6 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.