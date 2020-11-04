Trump beats Biden in traditionally ‘Republican’ Montana - Fox News

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Republican Donald Trump has overtaken Democrat Joseph Biden in a traditionally "Republican" state of Montana, Fox News and CNN said after more than 50% of the votes have been counted.

A victory in Montana would give a candidate 3 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win.

Montana has voted consistently for the Republican Party in US presidential elections since 1952, except twice. In 1964, the voters of the state supported Democrat Lyndon Johnson (1908-1973), and in 1992 - Bill Clinton. In the 2016 elections, Trump won 56.2% of the vote in Montana, while Democrat Hillary Clinton got 35.8%.