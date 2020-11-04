Trump wins battleground state of Ohio, Fox News predicts

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Republican candidate Donald Trump has defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Ohio, one of key swing states, according to a forecast by Fox News.

The official vote counting is not over. After 94% of ballots have been counted and following opinion polls, Trump secured 53.4% of the vote, while Biden garnered 45.1%.

An Ohio victory would give a candidate 18 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win.

Besides, Ohio is crucial as no Republican presidential candidates in history managed to win the polls unless they secured victory in this state.

In the 2016 presidential election Trump won the race in Ohio by a landslide.