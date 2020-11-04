Biden wins Arizona, a Republican-leaning state

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democrat Joe Biden gained victory over Republican Donald Trump in the swing state of Arizona, according to a Fox News forecast.

The official vote counting is not over. After 73% of ballots have been counted, Trump won 45.1% and Biden clinched 53.6%.

An Arizona victory would give a candidate 11 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win.

In the past decades, Arizona’s residents have mainly backed Republican candidates. The 1996 election was the only exception, when the swing state voted for Democrat Bill Clinton.