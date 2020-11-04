Trump wins in pro-Republican states of Nebraska, Idaho

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump won in the US states of Nebraska (five electoral votes) and Idaho (four electoral votes), US media reported.

According to the New York Times, with 52% of the votes counted in Nebraska, Trump has 51.7% of the vote, while Biden has 46.1%. CNN published similar figures.

Fox News and New York Times reported that with 24% of ballots counted in Idaho, Trump and Biden are running neck and neck there, receiving more than 45% each. However, both media outlets agree that Trump has already secured his victory in this state.