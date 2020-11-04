Biden wins in Washington, New Hampshire

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Joseph Biden predictably won in the Democratic stronghold of Washington, and in New Hampshire, whose residents supported Democratic candidates in the previous four presidential elections, according to US media estimates.

CNN and Fox News named Biden as the most likely winner in Washington, but gave no figures about the vote count there.

With 38% of ballots counted in New Hampshire (four electoral votes), Joseph Biden is seen as a frontrunner. He has 54% of the vote, compared to 44.8% garnered by his Republican rival Donad Trump.