Trump wins in battleground state of Florida

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. With nearly all ballots counted, Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated his election rival Joseph Biden in Florida, the key swing state with 29 electoral votes, Fox News reported.

Trump has 51.3% of the vote, while Biden has 47.8%, with 98% of ballots counted.

The candidate who clinches Florida will get the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to win the presidential election, making it the swing state with the most electors in the Electoral College.

Trump won Florida in the 2016 presidential election. In 2008 and 2012, voters in the Sunshine State supported Barack Obama, the then Democratic contender for the White House.