Biden projected to win in California, Oregon - media

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic challenger Joe Biden defeated incumbent US president Donald Trump in the key state of California and the traditionally pro-Democratic state of Oregon, CNN and Fox News reported.

California has 55 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the US presidential election, more than any other state. The last Republican to win California was George Bush Sr. in 1988.

Oregon, whose residents supported Democratic candidates in past decades, has seven electoral votes.