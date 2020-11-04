Biden has lead in Iowa where Trump won in 2016, reports Fox News

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democrat Joe Biden is holding a lead in Iowa (6 electoral votes), where Republican Donald Trump secured victory in the 2016 presidential election, Fox News reported after 40% of ballots have been counted.

According to its data, Biden has received 56.2% of the votes, while Trump garnered 42.2%. Four years ago, Trump won Iowa by a 9.4% margin in the 2016 election. In 2008 and 2012 Democrat Barack Obama gained victory there. In 2004, George W. Bush clinched victory in Iowa. In 1988-2000, Iowa voted for Democrats.

An Iowa victory would give a candidate 6 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win.