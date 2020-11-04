Trump, Biden neck and neck in Republican stronghold of Texas

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party rival Joseph Biden are running neck and neck in the longtime Republican stronghold of Texas, CBS said.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that with 64% of ballots counted, Trump was in front of his election rival.

Whoever wins Texas will receive the Lone Star State’s 38 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the presidential race.

According to Associated Press, Fox News and CBS, Trump is projected to win in another historically solid Republican state - Kansas - bringing the winner six electoral votes.