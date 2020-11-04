Biden breezes past Trump on way to clinch Democratic stronghold of New York, reports CNN

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Presidential contender Joe Biden has breezed past his Republican rival Donald Trump towards clinching the key Democratic stronghold of New York, CNN said.

So far, 12% of the votes have already been counted in the Empire State. Although the official count is far from being over, Biden is way ahead his opponent with 78.9%. Trump has about 20.5% of the vote, and has practically no chance of reversing the trend in his favor.

Similar estimates were given by CNN, Fox News and ABC.

Over the past decades, New York has had a reputation of being a state where a Democratic candidate is almost assured of a win. The Empire State has 29 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to become the next US president, the third biggest number of electoral votes after California (55) and Texas (38).

Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to win New York back in 1984.