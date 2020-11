Biden leads in five battleground states, Trump has the edge in three

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has won nine states while his Democrat opponent Joe Biden has emerged victorious in ten states, according to US media forecasts.

Trump is the projected winner in Alabama (9 electoral votes), Arkansas (6 electoral votes), West Virginia (5 electoral votes), Indiana (11 electoral votes), Kentucky (8 electoral votes), Mississippi (6 electoral votes), Missouri (10 electoral votes), Tennessee (11 electoral votes) and South Carolina (9 electoral votes).

Biden is heading towards victory in Vermont (3 electoral votes), Virginia (13 electoral votes), Delaware (3 electoral votes), Illinois (20 electoral votes), Connecticut (7 electoral votes), Massachusetts (11 electoral votes), Maryland (10 electoral votes), New Jersey (14 electoral votes), the District of Columbia (3 electoral votes) and Rhode Island (4 electoral votes).

Mass media have not made any final conclusions on other states and continue to report the latest data.

The former vice president is now leading in the battleground states of Michigan (16 electoral votes), North Carolina (15 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), as well as in Kansas (6 electoral votes) and New Hampshire (4 electoral votes). Trump is holding on to his lead in the crucial states of Georgia (16 electoral votes), Florida (29 electoral states) and Oklahoma (7 electoral votes).

Texas (38 electoral votes) has changed hands several times, with Biden now out in front in the Lone Star state.

To win the presidency, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes.