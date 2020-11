NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is beating his rival Donald Trump in the swing state of North Carolina with 60% of the ballots counted, CNN said.

According to latest results, Biden has earned 54.1% of the vote, while his Republican opponent has managed to win 44.8%.

Similar estimates were published by the New York Times and Fox News.

The candidate who wins North Carolina will get the state’s 15 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to win the election.