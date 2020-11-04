Trump overtakes Biden in key swing state of Florida, New York Times reports

WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Republican candidate and incumbent US President Donald Trump overtook his election rival Joe Biden in the battleground state of Florida with 87% of the ballots counted, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Trump has a 90% chance to win Florida.

As noted by The New York Times, based on processing 87% of the ballots, Trump has gained 50% of the vote, whereas Biden has garnered 48.9%. That said, CNN and Fox News are furnishing similar estimates.

The candidate who clinches Florida will get the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to win the presidential election, making it the swing state with the most electors in the Electoral College.

Trump won Florida in the 2016 presidential election. In 2008 and 2012, voters in the Sunshine State supported Barack Obama, the then Democratic contender for the White House.