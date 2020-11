WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a lead in the presidential race in Pennsylvania, which could seriously affect the election outcome, Fox News reported.

With 4% of ballots counted, Biden garnered 81.2% of the vote, while Donald Trump received 18.1%.

Pennsylvania is a key swing state with 20 electoral votes. To win, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes that are up for grabs.