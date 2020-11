WASHINGTON, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead in Georgia, one of the five swing states in America’s presidential election, Fox News reported.

With 4% of the ballots counted, Biden secured 51.4% of the vote, while his rival, incumbent US President Donald Trump, garnered 47.5%.

The candidate who wins Georgia will receive the state’s 16 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to win the presidential race.