Biden ahead in swing state of Florida after 43% of votes counted, reports Fox News

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading in the battleground state of Florida with 43% of the ballots counted, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

With those votes counted, Biden is leading the presidential race in the Sunshine State with 51.1%, while his rival Trump has garnered 48.1%. The vote count continues.

The candidate who clinches Florida will get the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes out of the 270 necessary to win the presidential election, making it the swing state with the most electors in the Electoral College.

Trump won in Florida in the 2016 presidential election. In 2008 and 2012, Florida residents supported then Democratic candidate Barack Obama.