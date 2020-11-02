German lawmaker calls for creating mechanism to prevent conflicts with Russia

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. There is a need to create a mechanism to prevent conflicts between Germany and Russia, member of the German Bundestag Robby Schlund, who chairs the German-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group, told reporters following a meeting with the Russian State Duma’s commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs.

"Most of the current problems concern all countries, they include issues such as terrorism, the pandemic and a number of unresolved international conflicts. This is why I believe that it would be a good idea to create a mechanism for conflict prevention. It is not just a confidence-building measure but also a special mechanism that would be used when issues emerge between our countries," Schlund pointed out.

He expressed determination to make efforts together with his colleagues in order to create such a mechanism. "At the end of the day, dialogue is the only thing that matters on the international stage and dialogue should never stop," the German lawmaker noted. According to him, Berlin and Moscow particularly need to work on political, cultural and healthcare issues within the Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Member of the State Duma’s commission on countering foreign interference Adalbi Shkhagoshev, in turn, told TASS that Russia always cooperated with all international organizations, particularly on issues related to the fight against terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, a mechanism for conflict prevention could allow Russian and German lawmakers to exchange views on the war on terror.

Moscow earlier called for compiling lists of terrorists and harmonizing national laws on counterterrorism. "The main thing is for German legislators to do everything possible to make sure that no one can hinder the German government’s efforts to achieve major goals. Our advice is that they should act based on their national interests without looking at the US and other forces, including the EU, as long as it is about security and the need to protect national interests," Shkhagoshev concluded.