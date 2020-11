TASS, November 2. Leader of Moldova’s pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu leads in the first round of presidential elections with 35.52% of votes, while the incumbent president Igor Dodon only secured 33.08% of votes, the Central Electoral Commission announced Monday after counting 99.1% of ballots.

According to the Commission, Renato Usaty, leader of the Our Party and mayor of Moldova’s second-largest city of Beltsy takes the third place with 16.98% of votes.