CHISINAU, November 2. /TASS/. Moldova's incumbent president, Igor Dodon, is the front-runner in the presidential election, the Central Election Commission said after counting 39% of the votes.
Dodon is front-runner in Moldova's presidential election with 34.3% - CEC
These are the results after counting 39% of the votes
Second launch of heavy Angara rocket postponed until November 28 — source
The launch window has been set for November 20-29
Read more
Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 29
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored that Russia is realistic about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the current conditions and does not raise the bar of expectations too high
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Georgia’s ruling party wins over 48% with 78.16% of votes counted - CEC
The opposition bloc Strength is in Unity - United Opposition, which also comprises the United National Movement founded by ex-president Mihail Saakashvili, garnered 26.35%
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams The Guardian’s Navalny story as anti-Russian propaganda
The article claims that the blogger had allegedly been poisoned by the Russian Federal Security Service to force him into exile
Read more
No need to amend Union State Treaty with Belarus, Putin says
The Russian president recalled that the process of creation of the Union State began back in 1999
Read more
Police detain over 20 protesters near French embassy in Moscow
Several dozen Muslims earlier gathered in front of the embassy to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Islam
Read more
Ex-Russian president may become senator within three months after leaving office
The president whose tenure has ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force
Read more
Aliyev: Armenia has no grounds to request Russia’s assistance
In case Baku had such plans "we would have done this in July," the Azerbaijani leader said
Read more
Riot police start brutally detaining protesters in Minsk
The protesters were dispersed and at least 20 people were detained
Read more
Zelensky’s move to dismiss Constitutional Court bears signs of coup — court head
The Ukrainian president floated the idea of dissolving the court after it ruled on October 27 that the anti-corruption law violates the constitution, as per earlier reports
Read more
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Read more
Yerevan says Karabakh forces capture terrorist from Syria fighting for Azerbaijan
The captive admitted he had come to the engagement line in Karabakh on October 19 together with 250 other terrorists who had been sent to the area by Turkey, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry press secretary
Read more
Israeli general highlights need to prevent Iran, Hezbollah from entering southern Syria
Brigadier General Roman Gofman, who was talking to a foreign reporter for the first time in his military career, pointed out that he was "responsible for the Israeli border with Syria and partially, for the border with Lebanon
Read more
Former US Secretary of State calls withdrawal from INF Treaty a ‘giant mistake’
George Shultz called for enhancing international cooperation in order to carry out necessary changes in education, migration, national security, technology and economics
Read more
Military factories in Central Russia involved in over 250 national projects
The share of civilian produce at military factories in the Central Federal District of Russia increased to 21.3% last year, which exceeds the 17% goal
Read more
Parliamentary election begins in Georgia
The 150-seat parliament of Georgia will be elected via a mixed system
Read more
Russia bewildered over US statement on hypersonic missiles in Europe — diplomat
US National Security Adviser O’Brien said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on October 28 that the United States would be ready to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, if necessary, to deter Russia
Read more
Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center
The total coronavirus case tally grew to 1,636,781
Read more
Voting in Moldovan presidential election kicks off in Moldova
Nearly 2,500 observers will monitor the voting
Read more
Snowden expectant father, baby to get Russian citizenship, says lawyer
The fugitive whistleblower has not expressed a wish to obtain Russian citizenship for now, his attorney said
Read more
Putin submits bill on formation of Federation Council to State Duma
The bill says that senators - representatives of the Russian Federation - are appointed for six years or for life by presidential decrees
Read more
Russian, Japanese scientists discover how COVID-19 affects red bone marrow
Scientists think that the risk group includes everyone with a low hemoglobin count
Read more
Press review: France struggles with surge of terror attacks and US using Cold War tricks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 30
Read more
Yerevan understands Russia's neutrality over Nagorno-Karabakh - Pashinyan
Armenia's Prime Minister recalled that the Russian authorities had said more than once they would comply with their duties to Armenia in terms of ensuring security, if need be
Read more
Pashinyan asks Putin to help ensure Armenia’s security
Armenian Prime Minister described in detail the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Moscow to provide assistance to Yerevan if hostilities spill over to Armenia
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to start consultations in order to determine the type and volume of assistance that Russia could provide to Armenia to ensure its security
Read more
Lukashenko claims has no intention to flee Belarus
Lukashenko promises to mobilize all forces to protect Belarus
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
Coronavirus infection in Russia to peak in early or mid-November — expert
He called upon everyone to "realize the complexity of the current epidemiological situation"
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Moldova's presidential election declared valid, with turnout above 33.3% - CEC
Earlier, the CEC's chief Dorin Cimil said that no violations that might have influenced the outcome of the voting had been exposed
Read more
Military alliance with China to tie Russia’s hands, scare off partners, says expert
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin speculated that a military alliance between Moscow and China is possible, although both sides "in general" have no need for it
Read more
Russia reports 18,140 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
According to the crisis center, the growth rate went down to 1.1%
Read more