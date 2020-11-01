More than 200 detained during Sunday's protest demonstrations in Belarus

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. The number of those detained during Sunday's protest demonstrations in Belarus has exceeded 200. According to the unregistered human right center Vesna, there are 206 names on its list of the detainees. Detentions were most frequent in Mogilyov, Grodno and Zhodishki.

On Sunday, opposition supporters turned out for an unauthorized protest demonstration in Minsk once again. The march entitled Dzyady (Grandfathers, or Ancestors) was timed for the Ancestral Remembrance Day, marked on November 2. On this day the Belarusian, opposition has held marches for many years. One of the traditional processions is from the center of Minsk to the locality called Kuropaty, in a suburb of the capital, the site of mass graves of victims of Stalinist repression. This year the march was not authorized by the authorities to have become part of the protest demonstrations that have continued since the August 9 presidential election.