Thousands protest Georgian election returns in front of parliament building

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. Demonstrators angry about the results of the October 31 parliamentary elections have put up two tents in front of the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi, the leader of the oppositional party United National Movement, Khatiya Dekanoidze, has told the media.

"I am very angry. I would like to express my protest as an ordinary citizen. May those who wish to go home do so. And may those who wish to stay remain here. I will stay right here in front of the parliament building, near the stairway," Dekanoidze said.

At first police tried to prevent demonstrators from creating a tent camp and even took one tent way, but later decided not to intervene. Opposition members say they are determined to picket the parliament building throughout the night.

A rally in the center of Tbilisi has continued for several hours now, with several thousand representatives of opposition parties and their supporters taking part. The opposition is reluctant to recognize the returns from last Saturday's parliamentary elections, in which the ruling party Georgian dream - Democratic Georgia is about to emerge the winner. The authorities' critics argue that the elections were illegitimate due to violations.

Georgia on Saturday held parliamentary elections on the basis of a mixed system: 120 legislators were to be elected on party tickets and 30, in single-mandate constituencies. There were 48 parties and two political blocs contesting the 150 parliamentary seats. After the counting of 99% of the votes the party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia is the front-runner with more than 48% of the votes. The bloc Strength is in Unity - United Opposition, incorporating Mikhail Saakashvili's United National Movement is second, with 27% of the votes. The opposition's candidate leads only in one of the 30 single-mandate constituencies, while in 13 others Georgian Dream candidates secured victory in the first round, having collected more than 50% of the votes.