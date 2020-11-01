{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Georgia's ruling party gains 48.1% support with 99% of the votes counted

According to the CEC, seven parties and two blocs have secured seats in parliament

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. Georgia's ruling party Georgian dream - Democratic Georgia has gained the support of 48.16% of the electorate after the counting of 99% of the votes, thus winning the parliamentary elections, as follows from the latest statistics uploaded to the website of the Central Election Commission on Sunday.

According to the CEC, seven parties and two blocs have secured seats in parliament, including the runner-up - the bloc calling itself Strength is in Unity-United Opposition, to which the party United National Movement, founded by the former president, Mikhail Saakashvili, is affiliated. As for the majoritarian part of the election, the ruling party emerged the winner in 13 of the 30 single-mandate constituencies. In the seventeen others there will have to be a runoff, as none of the candidates managed to clear the 50% hurdle.

World
More than 200 detained during Sunday's protest demonstrations in Belarus
Detentions were most frequent in Mogilyov, Grodno and Zhodishki
Read more
Man plotting knife attack apprehended in France’s Lyon
Read more
Russia, Japan resume suspended flights
Russia banned all international flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Ex-Russian president may become senator within three months after leaving office
The president whose tenure has ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force
Read more
‘Cautious on non-traditional things’: Putin comments on same-sex marriages, demographics
The president is cautious because "non-traditional marriages don’t produce children"
Read more
Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored that Russia is realistic about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the current conditions and does not raise the bar of expectations too high
Read more
Man attacks police officers in Moscow
The assailant was immediately detained
Read more
First group of elderly volunteers receives Sputnik V vaccine — doctor
No negative reactions have been observed so far
Read more
Russia mulls repaying its state debt to S. Korea by helicopter supplies
JSC Russian Helicopters is working with interested Korean partners
Read more
Merkel warns against closing EU borders amid COVID-19 spread
According to the latest statistics, over 45,312,680 people have been infected worldwide
Read more
Deputy mayor says 10,000 people in Moscow received both coronavirus vaccine injections
First component was received by 20,000 participants
Read more
Putin submits bill on formation of Federation Council to State Duma
The bill says that senators - representatives of the Russian Federation - are appointed for six years or for life by presidential decrees
Read more
Military alliance with China to tie Russia’s hands, scare off partners, says expert
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin speculated that a military alliance between Moscow and China is possible, although both sides "in general" have no need for it
Read more
Russia bewildered over US statement on hypersonic missiles in Europe — diplomat
US National Security Adviser O’Brien said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on October 28 that the United States would be ready to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, if necessary, to deter Russia
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Snowden expectant father, baby to get Russian citizenship, says lawyer
The fugitive whistleblower has not expressed a wish to obtain Russian citizenship for now, his attorney said
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Russia cannot publish satirical magazine similar to Charlie Hebdo — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the publication of such a magazine in Russia is "absolutely impossible," including due to the current legislation
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Israeli general highlights need to prevent Iran, Hezbollah from entering southern Syria
Brigadier General Roman Gofman, who was talking to a foreign reporter for the first time in his military career, pointed out that he was "responsible for the Israeli border with Syria and partially, for the border with Lebanon
Read more
Aliyev: Armenia has no grounds to request Russia’s assistance
In case Baku had such plans "we would have done this in July," the Azerbaijani leader said
Read more
Georgia’s ruling party wins over 48% with 78.16% of votes counted - CEC
The opposition bloc Strength is in Unity - United Opposition, which also comprises the United National Movement founded by ex-president Mihail Saakashvili, garnered 26.35%
Read more
Pashinyan asks Putin to help ensure Armenia’s security
Armenian Prime Minister described in detail the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Yerevan says Azerbaijan’s forces used white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
The enemy continues to attack peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure, the Armenian government’s United Information Center reported
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Military factories in Central Russia involved in over 250 national projects
The share of civilian produce at military factories in the Central Federal District of Russia increased to 21.3% last year, which exceeds the 17% goal
Read more
Scientist from Russia’s Novosibirsk contracted COVID-19 twice for sake of experiment
He disclosed that he first contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a junction in Moscow
Read more
Moscow to provide assistance to Yerevan if hostilities spill over to Armenia
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to start consultations in order to determine the type and volume of assistance that Russia could provide to Armenia to ensure its security
Read more
Lukashenko reminds national security officers of importance of Belarusian sovereignty
He underscored that he "does not try to pull anyone towards his side" and is only interested in voluntary followers
Read more
Press review: France struggles with surge of terror attacks and US using Cold War tricks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 30
Read more
Detected crack aboard Space Station may be a result of external impact, says cosmonaut
The place of the suspected impact should be examined during the crew’s next spacewalk, Sergei Ryzhikov added
Read more
‘Balance of interests’: Putin’s formula for settling Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
According to the Russian president, the conflict must be settled so that people could feel safe
Read more
Russian, Japanese scientists discover how COVID-19 affects red bone marrow
Scientists think that the risk group includes everyone with a low hemoglobin count
Read more
Zelensky’s move to dismiss Constitutional Court bears signs of coup — court head
The Ukrainian president floated the idea of dissolving the court after it ruled on October 27 that the anti-corruption law violates the constitution, as per earlier reports
Read more
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Read more
Lukashenko hands down instructions to tighten border security
He pointed out that Belarus had always been "a strong barrier against the Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians and even Ukrainians"
Read more
Lukashenko claims has no intention to flee Belarus
Lukashenko promises to mobilize all forces to protect Belarus
Read more
‘Spoke in the wheel’: Putin castigates schemes to stonewall Russian gas projects
In late December 2019, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended after the Swiss Allseas company refused to lay pipes due to possible sanctions from Washington
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
Belarus closes border for foreigners on Sunday
The restriction does not apply to the Russian citizens who transit through Belarus en route to Russia
Read more
Kremlin spokesman declines to speculate about peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh
The presidential press secretary stressed that peacekeepers are always deployed to conflict zones only upon the consent of both opposing parties
Read more
Yerevan says Karabakh forces capture terrorist from Syria fighting for Azerbaijan
The captive admitted he had come to the engagement line in Karabakh on October 19 together with 250 other terrorists who had been sent to the area by Turkey, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry press secretary
Read more
Russia completes concept design of rocket for flights to Mars
Read more
Austrian Chancellor speaks against closing EU borders amid COVID-19
According to Sebastian Kurz, the current situation in EU member states is almost similar to the previously developing situation, but only with a difference of one-or two-week gap
Read more
No need to amend Union State Treaty with Belarus, Putin says
The Russian president recalled that the process of creation of the Union State began back in 1999
Read more
Police detain over 20 protesters near French embassy in Moscow
Several dozen Muslims earlier gathered in front of the embassy to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Islam
Read more
Second launch of heavy Angara rocket postponed until November 28 — source
The launch window has been set for November 20-29
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams The Guardian’s Navalny story as anti-Russian propaganda
The article claims that the blogger had allegedly been poisoned by the Russian Federal Security Service to force him into exile
Read more
Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 29
Read more
Lukashenko calls to be ready to react to threats from NATO
In this regard, the president mentioned his recent phone talk with Mike Pompeo, noting that Pompeo "demanded nothing, and it was a very warm, kind conversation"
Read more