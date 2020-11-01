Georgia's ruling party gains 48.1% support with 99% of the votes counted

TBILISI, November 1. /TASS/. Georgia's ruling party Georgian dream - Democratic Georgia has gained the support of 48.16% of the electorate after the counting of 99% of the votes, thus winning the parliamentary elections, as follows from the latest statistics uploaded to the website of the Central Election Commission on Sunday.

According to the CEC, seven parties and two blocs have secured seats in parliament, including the runner-up - the bloc calling itself Strength is in Unity-United Opposition, to which the party United National Movement, founded by the former president, Mikhail Saakashvili, is affiliated. As for the majoritarian part of the election, the ruling party emerged the winner in 13 of the 30 single-mandate constituencies. In the seventeen others there will have to be a runoff, as none of the candidates managed to clear the 50% hurdle.