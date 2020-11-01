Minsk police confirm warning shots in the air were fired during demonstration

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. Minsk police spokeswoman Natalya Ganusevich has confirmed to TASS police fired several warning shots in the air during a protest demonstration by the opposition in Independence Avenue on Sunday.

"Yes, it is true, several warning shots in the air were made," Ganusevkich said.

She added that "a decision has been made today not to disclose any further information regarding the use of special gear."

"All information will be available on Monday," she said.

On Sunday, opposition supporters turned out for an unauthorized protest demonstration in Minsk once again. The march entitled Dzedy (Grandfathers, or Ancestors) was timed for the Ancestral Remembrance Day, marked on November 2. On this day the Belarusian opposition has held marches for many years. One of the traditional processions is from the center of Minsk to the locality called Kuropaty, in a suburb of the capital, the site of mass graves of victims of Stalinist repression. This year the march was not authorized by the authorities to have become part of the protest demonstrations that have continued since the August 9 presidential election.