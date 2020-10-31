Several protesters detained at women’s march in Minsk Saturday - police

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. The Belarusian law enforcement agencies apprehended several people at the women’s protest rally in Minsk on Saturday, Natalya Ganusevich, the spokesperson for the Minsk police department, told TASS.

"Several citizens have been detained during the unsanctioned rally in accordance with the administrative process," Ganusevich said.

The march of women protesting against the Belarusian authorities’ policy and demanding a rerun of presidential election was held in Minsk on Saturday. The women demonstrated in downtown Minsk carrying white-red-white objects and were later joined by disabled people. Law enforcers warned the participants that the rally was illegal.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities.