Baku says several districts shelled by Armenian armed forces

BAKU, October 31. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a number of inhabited communities had been shelled by the Armenian armed forces.

"At 06:00 (05:00 Moscow time - TASS) on October 31, the Armenian armed forcers shelled the territories of the Terter, Agdam and Agjabedi districts," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

It noted that, in particular, the village of Giyameddinli in the Agjabedi district had been shelled, adding that there were no casualties or destruction.