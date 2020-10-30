55 COVID-19 patients die in Moscow in 24 hours, total fatalities rising to 6,768

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased over 24 hours by 55, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

"In Moscow, 55 patients died, all had a confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and a positive result of a test for the presence of the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

In all, during the pandemic 6,768 people with the confirmed coronavirus infection died in the capital.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of coronavirus infections, the number of detected cases has been growing recently. In all, 419,196 cases of the infection have been detected in the city, 5,268 of them - over the past 24 hours. 307,816 patients have recovered.