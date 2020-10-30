Donbass contact group agreed to observe ceasefire — Kiev

KIEV, October 30. /TASS/. Members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in Donbass at the emergency meeting of the security subgroup on Friday initiated by Ukraine discussed measures to prevent violations of ceasefire in the region, the statement on the results of negotiations posted on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian delegation said.

"The parties discussed incidents that took place and led to tragic consequences. The parties agreed to observe the silence regime. The parties discussed measures to prevent further cases of ceasefire violations," the statement noted. The delegation stated that the escalation of the conflict which occurred earlier had "signs of being premeditated."

Additionally, the statement pointed out that Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, moderator of the working subgroup on security Yasar Halit Cevik who participated in the negotiations "supported the intention of the parties to observe the ceasefire regime." The delegation reiterated that the consultations will continue on November 10.

At the same time, representative of the Lugansk People’s Republic at the Minsk talks, Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego after the subgroup’s emergency meeting stated that the Ukrainian representatives blocked the discussion of additional measures to control the ceasefire regime. He thinks that Kiev was not going to coordinate the additional measures to enhance the ceasefire regime since "for the Ukrainian delegation, only the publicity opportunity on this subject was important, the justification of their further provocations." In her turn, representative of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Contact Group, Foreign Minister Natalia Nikanorova reported that the meeting of the working group on security was fruitless.

On Thursday, advisor on information policy of the Ukrainian delegation at the Minsk talks Alexei Arestovich stated that Kiev initiated the emergency session of the security subgroup of the Contact Group on settling the situation in Donbass. Kiev said that it was caused by recent deaths of two servicemen in the area of the military operation in the eastern part of the country.