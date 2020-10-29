Azerbaijan records new record high number of daily coronavirus cases

BAKU, October 29. /TASS/. As many as 1,015 coronavirus cases were identified in Azerbaijan in the past day, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the government’s anti-crisis center said on Thursday.

The country’s overall case tally has reached 53,152. As many as 1,331,287 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far, with 11,813 tests carried out in the past day. The national coronavirus reproduction rate has remained at 0.94 for eight days.

According to the crisis center, the number of coronavirus recoveries rose by 483 to 42,516 in the past 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 708. A total of 10,636 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized.

The country reported its first coronavirus case on February 28. The pandemic reached its peak in Azerbaijan in early summer. The highest number of new cases (590) was recorded on June 24. The number of new infections started to decline in mid July. However, the number of new cases started to rise again in early October.