Participants of India-Central Asia dialogue urge for cooperation in fighting COVID-19

TASHKENT, October 28. /TASS/. Leaders of Foreign Ministries of India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan during the second meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue conducted in a video format have urged to continue cooperation in fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus, the press service of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Leaders of Foreign Ministries urged to continue the close cooperation between sanitary-epidemiological services of India and Central Asian countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said. It noted that during the event the participants discussed the pressing issues of interaction of India and the Central Asian countries in political, trade and economic, investment, transportation and municipal, ecological, and tourist spheres.

According to the press service, during the video conference Uzbekistan urged to strengthen the coordination of law enforcement bodies of these countries, enhance the dialogue in fighting trans-border challenges and threats. In relation to that it was proposed to implement regular meetings of experts for the detection of key regional problems.

The statement noted that the India-Central Asia diplomatic platform launched in 2019 in Samarkand "is a highly sought and efficient mechanism to expand regional cooperation.".