France’s Macron says necessary to restore trust in relations with Russia

PARIS, October 28. /TASS/. It is necessary to restore trust between Russia and the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron said after his meeting with Prime Minister of Estonia Juri Ratas.

"Security in Europe cannot be guaranteed without consistent restoration of trust in relations with Russia," he noted. "Our initiatives in this field aim for security and stability of all European countries."

According to the French leader, this dialogue has a wide agenda.

"The security problems become are multiplying," Macron said. "Situations in Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh are the latest examples."

Macron expressed his satisfaction with development of relations with Tallinn. He thanked Estonia for taking part in the counter-terrorist operation in the Sahel area.