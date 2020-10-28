Azerbaijan’s Aliyev says control seized of over 10 settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 28. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that control was seized of over 10 settlements in several Nagorno-Karabakh districts Wednesday.
As Azertac news agency reports citing Aliyev’s Twitter, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces seized control of 13 settlements in Zangilan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Qubadli districts.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.