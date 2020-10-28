Georgia records over 1,700 coronavirus cases in the past day

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Georgia’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,731 in the past 24 hours, taking the total case tally to 33,858, the government’s website informing about the infection’s spread said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 1,824 new cases were reported, as preceded by 1,872 cases on October 26 and 1,928 on October 25. October 24 saw a record high number of 1,941 COVID-19 cases during the entire pandemic.

Georgia reported a record high number of recoveries - 2,197 - in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries reached 14,829 (43.8% of all those infected). The number of those quarantined in the past day dropped by 250 to 3,507. Some 2,344 people are undergoing treatment in special hotels under medical supervision, which is 106 more than a day earlier.

In the past eight days the coronavirus spread rate remained at 1.1. Some 0.91% of Georgia’s 3.7 mln population got infected.

Fifteen people died in the past day, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 253. A total of 860,418 tests for the coronavirus were carried out in the republic, covering some 23.15% of Georgian citizens.