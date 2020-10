KIEV, October 28. /TASS/. As many as 7,474 coronavirus cases were identified in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the country's National Security and Defense Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 6,677 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 27.