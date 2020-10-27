Belarusian, Russian top diplomats discuss cooperation and integration

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Current issues of Russian-Belarusian cooperation and integration were in focus of a telephone conversation between the two countries’ top diplomats, Vladimir Makey of Belarus and Sergey Lavrov of Russia, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"During their conversation, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on current issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation and integration relations," it said.

Makey and Lavrov discussed preparations for a joint session of their ministries’ boards scheduled for November 12, 2020, and final documents to be agreed.