No plans to persuade strikers, Belarusian president says

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Belarusian authorities see no reason to woo those who choose to join strikers, President Alexander Lukasheko said at a preparatory meeting of the sixth session of the Belarusian People's Congress on Tuesday.

"Given calls from Poland and Lithuania concerning ultimatums and strikes, I told the prime minister and almost all other who are present here today that there is no need to woo anyone, including workers, students, doctors, teachers and public servants. This is a moment when everyone should choose their path in life," Lukashenko pointed out.

He emphasized that everyone needed to make their own decision. "Let them decide where they want to live and how they want to live," the Belarusian president added.

The deadline for the opposition-led People’s Ultimatum expired on October 25, put forward by now exiled, former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to President Alexander Lukashenko. The demands included the resignation of the incumbent president, the release of political prisoners and an end to violence. The opposition called on workers at industrial enterprises to go on strike starting Monday, October 26, if these demands are not met. However, the country’s authorities say that all facilities continue to operate normally. Meanwhile, several protest activities took place in Minsk and some other cities on Monday and Tuesday. Lukashenko has repeatedly said that protests in Belarus are coordinated from overseas.